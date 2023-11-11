Industry Talk
A candid discussion with Atlanta's music industry power players on how to break free from cookie-cutter industry practices as music evolves and new generations of artists take the lead. Each panelist will detail how they've disrupted the industry and provide valuable insights for artists on how to best set themselves up for success and maintain visibility in an oversaturated music market.
Lineup
-
Shawna Peezy SpearsVice President of Brand Marketing at Venice Music
-
Ebonie WardCEO, Chairwoman, Founder of Eleventh & Co.
-
BarolineChairwoman and Founder of Great Day Records, Founder of Be Heard Management
-
Brandra RingoExecutive Vice President & Co-Head of A&R at Quality Control Music