Independent Retailer to Mass Retail: Selling at Scale

Most direct-to-consumer brands that are seeking growth eventually need to consider mass retail for increased distribution, but there are other types of retailers to consider before making the jump to mass retail. Join this session to learn about the role of independent retailers in expanding your customer base and preparing to scale in mass retail.

Lineup

    Dr. Lakeysha Hallmon
    CEO & Founder, Village Market
    Dr. Kristian Edwards
    Founder and CEO, BLK + GRN
    Morrisa Jenkins
    Founder, Freedom Apothecary