Independent Retailer to Mass Retail: Selling at Scale
Most direct-to-consumer brands that are seeking growth eventually need to consider mass retail for increased distribution, but there are other types of retailers to consider before making the jump to mass retail. Join this session to learn about the role of independent retailers in expanding your customer base and preparing to scale in mass retail.
Lineup
-
Dr. Lakeysha HallmonCEO & Founder, Village Market
-
Dr. Kristian EdwardsFounder and CEO, BLK + GRN
-
Morrisa JenkinsFounder, Freedom Apothecary