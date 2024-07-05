In the Crosshairs of the War Against Woke: Black Women in the Struggle for Education and Democracy

From the attacks on the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, and Black Studies, to the targeting of the Black women-owned Fearless Fund and other Black women in the current witch hunt against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, it is evident that Black women have been highly visible targets in the so-called war against woke. By labeling Black ideas as divisive and Black leadership as incompetent, we can see that the “war on wokeness” is a race-based tactic operating under the guise of colorblindness. During this 60th Anniversary of Freedom Summer, our democracy is under attack. In this conversation with Kimberlé Crenshaw facilitated by the 19th’s editor at large Errinn Haines, they will discuss strategies to save our civil rights, freedom to learn, and democracy.