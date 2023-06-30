How Voting and Policy Shifts Aid in Building Black Wealth and Power
Now through extreme gerrymandering and restrictions on voting rights targeted at Black voters, the political power that was being built is now under threat. If these voters are disenfranchised, it could be detrimental to the goal of building generational Black wealth. What can you do about it?
Lineup
Jaime HarrisonChair of the Democratic National Committee
Donna BrazileFormer Chair of the Democratic National Committee
Nicole Austin-HilleryPresident & CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLeanPresident at Fair Count