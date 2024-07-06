Healing from the Inside Out: Transforming Ourselves and Our World

Discover how personal transformation can ignite global change. In this inspiring and authentic conversation, La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, share their transformative journeys through identity, healing, growth and belonging. Addressing present-day challenges, they’ll share exciting opportunities to create a society where everyone can live authentically and cultivate healthy relationships – a society where the future is bright for all.