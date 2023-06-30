Great Black Reunions
We own the spirit of family reunion by bringing back together Hip Hop’s greatest musicians, casts, and Creators for the Great Black Reunions. Over the three-day weekend, we reunite contributors of the legendary groups, memorable ensembles, and iconic record labels who etched their names on Hip Hop’s Mount Rushmore.
Lineup
Kid'n PlayHip Hop & Pop Culture Icons
Kameelah Williams702, Professional Singer
LeMisha Fields702, Professional Singer
Cory Taylor702, Talent Management