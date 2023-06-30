Great Black Reunions

We own the spirit of family reunion by bringing back together Hip Hop’s greatest musicians, casts, and Creators for the Great Black Reunions. Over the three-day weekend, we reunite contributors of the legendary groups, memorable ensembles, and iconic record labels who etched their names on Hip Hop’s Mount Rushmore.

Lineup

  Kid'n Play
    Kid'n Play
    Hip Hop & Pop Culture Icons
  Kameelah Williams
    702, Professional Singer
    702, Professional Singer
  LeMisha Fields
    LeMisha Fields
    702, Professional Singer
  Cory Taylor
    Cory Taylor
    702, Talent Management