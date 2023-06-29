Global Black Economic Forum: Four Seasons New Orleans

Lineup

Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States of America

Caroline Wanga CEO of Essence

Thasunda Brown Duckett President & CEO of TIAA

Greg Shell Head of Inclusive Growth Strategy, Asset and Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

Alencia Johnson Founder and Chief Impact Officer of 1063 West Broad & former senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign

Madame President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Former President of Liberia

Linda Thomas Greenfield United States Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Armstrong Head of US Corporate Responsibility & President of US at Novartis Foundation

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot CEO of Feeding America

Otis Rolley President for the Wells Fargo Foundation

Ebony Thomas President for the Bank of America Foundation

Daniel O'Day Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (sponsor)

Richelieu Dennis CEO of Sundial Group

Nicole Elam President of the National Bankers Association

Shawn Wooden Partner and Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management and former State Treasurer of Connecticut

Marion Brooks Vice President & US Country Head, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for Novartis

Valeisha Butterfield Jones Vice President of Partnerships & Engagement at Google, Inc and former co-president of The Recording Academy (sponsor)

Michael Regan Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency

Michelle Campbell Chief Executive Officer at Diverse Talent