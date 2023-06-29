Global Black Economic Forum: Four Seasons New Orleans

Global Black Economic Forum: Four Seasons New Orleans

ESSENCE Global Black Economic Forum and Summit (“GBEF”) is the foremost convening destination of thought-leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policy makers in the world with a singular goal to address our core pillars for Black economic progress.

Lineup

    Kamala Harris
    Vice President of the United States of America
    Caroline Wanga
    CEO of Essence
    Thasunda Brown Duckett
    President & CEO of TIAA
    Greg Shell
    Head of Inclusive Growth Strategy, Asset and Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs
    Alencia Johnson
    Founder and Chief Impact Officer of 1063 West Broad & former senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign
    Madame President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
    Former President of Liberia
    Linda Thomas Greenfield
    United States Ambassador to the United Nations
    Linda Armstrong
    Head of US Corporate Responsibility & President of US at Novartis Foundation
    Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
    CEO of Feeding America
    Otis Rolley
    President for the Wells Fargo Foundation
    Ebony Thomas
    President for the Bank of America Foundation
    Daniel O'Day
    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (sponsor)
    Richelieu Dennis
    CEO of Sundial Group
    Nicole Elam
    President of the National Bankers Association
    Shawn Wooden
    Partner and Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management and former State Treasurer of Connecticut
    Marion Brooks
    Vice President & US Country Head, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for Novartis
    Valeisha Butterfield Jones
    Vice President of Partnerships & Engagement at Google, Inc and former co-president of The Recording Academy (sponsor)
    Michael Regan
    Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency
    Michelle Campbell
    Chief Executive Officer at Diverse Talent
    Andrew Davis
    Executive Vice President & Global Chief People Experience Officer at Sony Music Entertainment