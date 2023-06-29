Global Black Economic Forum: Four Seasons New Orleans
ESSENCE Global Black Economic Forum and Summit (“GBEF”) is the foremost convening destination of thought-leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, innovators, and policy makers in the world with a singular goal to address our core pillars for Black economic progress.
Lineup
Kamala HarrisVice President of the United States of America
Caroline WangaCEO of Essence
Thasunda Brown DuckettPresident & CEO of TIAA
Greg ShellHead of Inclusive Growth Strategy, Asset and Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs
Alencia JohnsonFounder and Chief Impact Officer of 1063 West Broad & former senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign
Madame President Ellen Johnson SirleafFormer President of Liberia
Linda Thomas GreenfieldUnited States Ambassador to the United Nations
Linda ArmstrongHead of US Corporate Responsibility & President of US at Novartis Foundation
Claire Babineaux-FontenotCEO of Feeding America
Otis RolleyPresident for the Wells Fargo Foundation
Ebony ThomasPresident for the Bank of America Foundation
Daniel O'DayChairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (sponsor)
Richelieu DennisCEO of Sundial Group
Nicole ElamPresident of the National Bankers Association
Shawn WoodenPartner and Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management and former State Treasurer of Connecticut
Marion BrooksVice President & US Country Head, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion for Novartis
Valeisha Butterfield JonesVice President of Partnerships & Engagement at Google, Inc and former co-president of The Recording Academy (sponsor)
Michael ReganAdministrator for the Environmental Protection Agency
Michelle CampbellChief Executive Officer at Diverse Talent
Andrew DavisExecutive Vice President & Global Chief People Experience Officer at Sony Music Entertainment