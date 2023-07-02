Get Lifted
This is the ultimate Sunday ritual of spiritual communion through song, dance, and fellowship. This hallmark of Essence Fest invites people of all denominations and faiths to this praise report in real life. If you don’t know what to expect, this is where you put down your shopping bag and put on those flats because you’re about to take flight.
-
10:00 am - 10:15 am
Gospel Brass
Get Lifted opens with a nod to the origin of New Orleans’ musical roots and culture. Grab your handkerchiefs and parasols to dance with the band!
-
10:30 am - 10:50 am
Sermon Jamal Bryant
New Birth Missionary and ATL’s very own, Jamal Bryant will feed our spiritual well being with a word. Bring a notebook, he’s sure to provide some nuggets to get you through the week.
-
11:00 am - 11:20 am
Back to Church w/ Cory Stewart & Authentically Anointed
This is ‘church’ the way it used to be! Nothing like an anointed lead singer and boisterous backup vocals when it comes to praising God. Cory Stewart & Authentically Anointed are sure to deliver a blessing. Please usher yourselves into THIS experience, it won’t last long.
-
11:30 am - 11:50 am
Young, Gifted & On Fire
Surprise Guest.
-
12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
The Gospel According to Tweet
This set would include an acoustic start which would feature strings accompanied by her playing the guitar and a Sunday Service choir type of finish. This Gospel performance is a first for Tweet as she will tell her story about how her faith has carried her through and how she uses her talent to continue to live with purpose.
-
12:25 pm - 12:45 pm
Going Higher w/ Get Lifted Choir
Only at ESSENCE will you get a specially curated gospel choir just for festival! You won’t see this again, come and praise God with Get Lifted's very own Choir.
-
12:55 pm - 1:15 pm
Hip Hop’s Ode to Gospel
Gospel is truly the root of black culture including Hip Hop. Essence will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop on the Get Lifted stage with this amazing lineup of hip hop artist and gospel icons.