Freedom in Farming

"Having access to fresh, nutrient-rich foods is key to reducing the risk of life-threatening health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity that continue to disproportionately affect our communities. This panel will explore how more and more of today's Black families are working to combat issues like food deserts and unhealthy eating habits by growing their own food. Plus, how farming promotes and preserves our traditional recipes and cooking techniques, and the importance of increasing access to farmers markets and food nutrition programs in our communities. "