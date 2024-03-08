For Us, By Them? Black Equity in Hollywood Roundtable

With so many of today's major Hollywood stakeholders claiming to champion true diversity and representation, why are trending shows that tell Black stories with Black creators at the helm being canceled? Why are award-winning Black actresses and actors still disproportionately facing pay disparities? We're being used for what we represent but disregarded, overlooked, and unsupported when the conversation turns to equity and ownership. Enough is enough and it's time to talk about it.