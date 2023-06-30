Fighting Against Book Bans
A movement to erase Black history has been in full force with book bans, bans on critical race theory, and legislation seeking to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion all over the country. This panel will bring together some of the most prominent figures in the fight to retain our history and critical assessment of discrimination in this country.
Lineup
-
Kimberlè Williams CrenshawExecutive Director of AAPF | Professor of Law at Columbia University & UCLA
-
Janai NelsonPresident/Director-Counsel, NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund