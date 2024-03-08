Fashion x Film: Careers in Costume Design

The talented fashion masterminds behind some of today’s biggest films and TV shows take us inside the creative process that drives the art of costume design. Our panelists will share lessons learned on their individual journeys, plus give candid advice on how to prepare for a career in costume design, booking your first gig, and more.

Lineup

  • AMIRAA VAINQUEUR
    Celebrity Fashion Stylist & Designer
  • DOMINIQUE DAWSON
    Multidisciplinary Creative
  • TANJA CALDWELL
    Costume Designer & Wardrobe Stylist
  • QUEENSYLVIA AKUCHIE
    Costume Designer