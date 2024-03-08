Fashion x Film: Careers in Costume Design
The talented fashion masterminds behind some of today’s biggest films and TV shows take us inside the creative process that drives the art of costume design. Our panelists will share lessons learned on their individual journeys, plus give candid advice on how to prepare for a career in costume design, booking your first gig, and more.
Lineup
AMIRAA VAINQUEURCelebrity Fashion Stylist & Designer
DOMINIQUE DAWSONMultidisciplinary Creative
TANJA CALDWELLCostume Designer & Wardrobe Stylist
QUEENSYLVIA AKUCHIECostume Designer