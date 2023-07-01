Expanding Access to Capital for Minority and Female Entrepreneurs

Expanding Access to Capital for Minority and Female Entrepreneurs

A high-powered panel of government leaders and business executives share information and insights about an array of new and established state and federal programs offering pathways to expanded capital access, support networks and business resources for minority and women entrepreneurs, disadvantaged business enterprises and socially or economically disadvantaged individuals.

Lineup

    Makesha Judson
    Louisiana Economic Development Agency
    Ted James
    Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration
    Nicholas Perkins
    CEO of Fuddruckers and Perkins Management Services Company Former SBA-8A Program Recipient
    Brenda Guess
    Assistant Secretary for the Louisiana Economic Development Agency
    Craig Stevens
    Genius 360 LLC