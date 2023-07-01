Expanding Access to Capital for Minority and Female Entrepreneurs
A high-powered panel of government leaders and business executives share information and insights about an array of new and established state and federal programs offering pathways to expanded capital access, support networks and business resources for minority and women entrepreneurs, disadvantaged business enterprises and socially or economically disadvantaged individuals.
Lineup
Makesha JudsonLouisiana Economic Development Agency
Ted JamesRegional Administrator for the Small Business Administration
Nicholas PerkinsCEO of Fuddruckers and Perkins Management Services Company Former SBA-8A Program Recipient
Brenda GuessAssistant Secretary for the Louisiana Economic Development Agency
Craig StevensGenius 360 LLC