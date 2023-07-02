Ending Junk Fees & Combating Predatory Lending Practices
Based on the results of the study, Solo Funds and the Global Black Economic Forum are seeking policy changes on both the state and federal level to address widespread systematic and ongoing predatory practices that are disproportionately impacting Black and Brown consumers.
Lineup
-
Alphonso DavidPresident & CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum
-
Rodney WilliamsCo-Founder SoLoFunds and LISNR | 3X Venture Founder
-
Dr. Topeka K. SamFounder and CEO at The Ladies of Hope Ministries
-
Travis HollowayCo-Founder and CEO of SoLo Funds