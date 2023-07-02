Ending Junk Fees & Combating Predatory Lending Practices

Based on the results of the study, Solo Funds and the Global Black Economic Forum are seeking policy changes on both the state and federal level to address widespread systematic and ongoing predatory practices that are disproportionately impacting Black and Brown consumers.

Lineup

    Alphonso David
    President & CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum
    Rodney Williams
    Co-Founder SoLoFunds and LISNR | 3X Venture Founder
    Dr. Topeka K. Sam
    Founder and CEO at The Ladies of Hope Ministries
    Travis Holloway
    Co-Founder and CEO of SoLo Funds