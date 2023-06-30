Emerging from Human Trafficking: A Survivor’s Voice on Prevention
Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in the United States. This panel outlines the practice of human trafficking, ways to identify trafficking, ways to prevent yourself from being a victim of it, and the impact it has on the workforce.
Lineup
Brandi N. BynumProgram Manager at U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Shamere McKenzieHuman Trafficking Survivor