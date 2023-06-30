Emerging from Human Trafficking: A Survivor’s Voice on Prevention

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in the United States. This panel outlines the practice of human trafficking, ways to identify trafficking, ways to prevent yourself from being a victim of it, and the impact it has on the workforce.

Lineup

    Brandi N. Bynum
    Program Manager at U.S. Department of Homeland Security
    Shamere McKenzie
    Human Trafficking Survivor