Elections and Allyship

This year, the United States confronts many significant elections at the federal, state and local levels. Many posit that we cannot address issues confronting our communities if we pursue this work in an insular way. Hear from the largest latino organization in the country, one of the oldest social justice organizations in the country and from the mayor of our host city about the challenges and opportunities this election presents for working collaboratively to address some longstanding systemic issues.