Earn Your Leisure

Most people are working to make ends meet. What if you were working to earn your leisure? What if you were planning to have your money work for you as opposed to you working for money? This panel will break down the myths and the false traps about the purpose of work and its relationship to investments and wealth building.

Lineup

    Troy Millings
    Co Founder, Earn Your Leisure
    Rashad Bilal
    Co Founder, Earn Your Leisure
    Wendy John
    Head of Global Diversity & Inclusion, Fidelity Investments
    Taeshima White
    General Manager, Fidelity Investments