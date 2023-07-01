Earn Your Leisure
Most people are working to make ends meet. What if you were working to earn your leisure? What if you were planning to have your money work for you as opposed to you working for money? This panel will break down the myths and the false traps about the purpose of work and its relationship to investments and wealth building.
Lineup
-
Troy MillingsCo Founder, Earn Your Leisure
-
Rashad BilalCo Founder, Earn Your Leisure
-
Wendy JohnHead of Global Diversity & Inclusion, Fidelity Investments
-
Taeshima WhiteGeneral Manager, Fidelity Investments