Diversity in Clinical Trials
The panel will focus on advocating for greater diversity and inclusion in clinical trials to ensure equitable healthcare outcomes for patients, addressing medical mistrust within historically underrepresented communities and why it’s important to talk about clinical trials.
Lineup
Dr. Aletha MaybankChief Health Equity Officer, SVP at American Medical Association
Dr. Wizdom PowellChief People Officer for Headspace, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at University of Connecticut, and Adjunct Professor at University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health
Kaakpema YelpaalaSenior Fellow and Lecturer at the Yale School of Public Health and the Faculty Director for InnovateHealth Yale