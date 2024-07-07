Diversity Equity & Inclusion — Debunking Myths & Misinformation.

Diversity Equity & Inclusion — Debunking Myths & Misinformation.

There is so much misinformation and confusion about DEI; about what it is; whether it is still being implemented; how it is being implemented and whether it affects you. This panel debunks the noise and provides the truth as to what DEI is and what it is not.

Lineup

  • Mylan Denerstein
    Partner at Gibson Dunn
  • Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, PhD
    Former Chief Diversity Officer, U.S. House of Representatives, 117th & 118th Congresses
  • Lanaya Irvin
    CEO of Coqual