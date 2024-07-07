Diversity Equity & Inclusion — Debunking Myths & Misinformation.
There is so much misinformation and confusion about DEI; about what it is; whether it is still being implemented; how it is being implemented and whether it affects you. This panel debunks the noise and provides the truth as to what DEI is and what it is not.
Lineup
-
Mylan DenersteinPartner at Gibson Dunn
-
Dr. Sesha Joi Moon, PhDFormer Chief Diversity Officer, U.S. House of Representatives, 117th & 118th Congresses
-
Lanaya IrvinCEO of Coqual