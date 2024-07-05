Discrimination in Wearing Hair.
Discrimination in hair texture is a form of social injustice, where Afro-textured hair and their associated hair systems are often viewed negatively or perceived as “unprofessional”, “unattractive” or unclean.” Hear from subject matter experts on the current state of the law, existing legal challenges and what it means for you at school, work and business.
Lineup
Dr. Adjoa B. AsamoahThe CROWN Act Champion & Scholar
Tiffani DanielsManaging Director for the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity (MBCRE)
LaDonna BondHead of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion