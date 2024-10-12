Curl Power: The Beauty of Influence & Benefits of Improvement - PDC

The Beauty of Influence & Benefits of Improvement - Join us for an engaging interview with Cantu Ambassador & Hause of Curls Founder Sherly Tavarez (@sherlytavarez), hosted by Senior Marketing Executive Tiffany Renee (@iam.tiffany.renee). Presented by Cantu Beauty (@cantubeauty), this session delves into Sherly's inspiring influencer journey, the challenges of building a small business, and her evolving partnership with Cantu. Expect to hear key insights into the brand's new & improved products, curl power moments, and Sherly's exciting future goals. A must-see for beauty enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs alike!