#CrownProud: Black Hollywood On Breaking Beauty Standards

National CROWN Day, July 3rd, is a special day of celebration to commemorate the inaugural signing of The CROWN Act. The CROWN Act (“Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”), is a law that prohibits discrimination based on natural and protective styles.



In this special CROWN conversation, actress/comedian Kym Whitley and Oscar-nominated celebrity hairstylist Camille Friend (The Little Mermaid, Black Panther. Wakanda Forever) discuss redefining Hollywood beauty standards and celebrating the power and excellence of Black women. Moderated by Dove Self-Esteem Educator and Make-Up Artist Dre Brown.