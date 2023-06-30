#CrownProud: Black Hollywood On Breaking Beauty Standards

#CrownProud: Black Hollywood On Breaking Beauty Standards

National CROWN Day, July 3rd, is a special day of celebration to commemorate the inaugural signing of The CROWN Act. The CROWN Act (“Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair”), is a law that prohibits discrimination based on natural and protective styles.

In this special CROWN conversation, actress/comedian Kym Whitley and Oscar-nominated celebrity hairstylist Camille Friend (The Little Mermaid, Black Panther. Wakanda Forever) discuss redefining Hollywood beauty standards and celebrating the power and excellence of Black women. Moderated by Dove Self-Esteem Educator and Make-Up Artist Dre Brown.

Sponsored by

Lineup

  • The Movement & Mindset Connection presented by Smartwater Alkaline
    Dre Brown
    Dove Self-Esteem Project Educator
  • #CrownProud: Black Hollywood On Breaking Beauty Standards
    Kym Whitley
    Comedian, Actress, Podcaster
  • #CrownProud: Black Hollywood On Breaking Beauty Standards
    Camille Friend
    Oscar-Nominated Dept. Head Hairstylist
  • #CrownProud: Black Hollywood On Breaking Beauty Standards
    Tashara Parker
    Journalist, Speaker & Host