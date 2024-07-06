Creating a Blueprint for A Body Revolution
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the reproductive justice movement, an intersectional, movement-building approach to reproductive justice and social justice. Inspired by global feminist organization, 12 Black women developed a framework centered in the lives and experiences of Black women and communities and are changing history and how we perceive our bodies, our rights and our liberties.
Lineup
-
DeWanda WiseActress (She’s Gotta Have It, Captain Marvel)
-
Dr. Tanya BassTherapist and Sex Educator