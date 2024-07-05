Connecting Changes Everything
A dynamic panel that honors and celebrates three decades of cultural empowerment while looking towards a future of digital inclusion and accessible connectivity for everyone. This discussion will explore the alignment of technological progress with the need for equitable digital access, emphasizing the roles of AT&T initiatives like the Universal Service Fund (USF) and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
Lineup
-
Rev. Al SharptonFounder & President, National Action Network
-
Derrick JohnsonPresident & CEO, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
-
Marc MorialPresident National Urban League