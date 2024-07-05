Connecting Changes Everything

A dynamic panel that honors and celebrates three decades of cultural empowerment while looking towards a future of digital inclusion and accessible connectivity for everyone. This discussion will explore the alignment of technological progress with the need for equitable digital access, emphasizing the roles of AT&T initiatives like the Universal Service Fund (USF) and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

  • Rev. Al Sharpton
    Founder & President, National Action Network
  • Derrick Johnson
    President & CEO, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
  • Marc Morial
    President National Urban League

