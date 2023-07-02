Closing the Racial Wealth Gap is a Cornerstone of Black Joy

What does it take for every child to thrive? There have been treatises written about this topic and yet we still confront widespread inequities and challenges for Black and Brown children in the United States. Through a conversation with Emmy Award nominated Actor Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary, we will explore this question through the lens of personal experiences.

Lineup

  Rhea Williams-Bishop
    Rhea Williams-Bishop
    Director of New Orleans Programs, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
  Judy Reese Morse
    Judy Reese Morse
    President & CEO, Urban League of Louisiana l)
  Kelisha Garrett
    Kelisha Garrett
    Vice-President of Operations and Governmental Relations, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation
  Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes
    Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes
    CEO, Ashé Cultural Arts Center