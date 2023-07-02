Closing the Racial Wealth Gap is a Cornerstone of Black Joy
What does it take for every child to thrive? There have been treatises written about this topic and yet we still confront widespread inequities and challenges for Black and Brown children in the United States. Through a conversation with Emmy Award nominated Actor Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary, we will explore this question through the lens of personal experiences.
Lineup
Rhea Williams-BishopDirector of New Orleans Programs, W.K. Kellogg Foundation
Judy Reese MorsePresident & CEO, Urban League of Louisiana l)
Kelisha GarrettVice-President of Operations and Governmental Relations, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Asali DeVan EcclesiastesCEO, Ashé Cultural Arts Center