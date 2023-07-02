Classifying Racism as a Public Health Crisis

Classifying Racism as a Public Health Crisis

As stated by the American Public Health Association, declarations are an important first step to advancing racial equity and justice. In 2018, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, became the first community to declare racism a public health crisis.This panel outlines how we can create a framework to drive changes to health policies, laws and resource allocation.

Lineup

  Cliff Barnes
    Cliff Barnes
    Partner at Epstein, Becker and Green
  Michellene Davis
    Michellene Davis
    President & CEO National Medical Fellowships
  Dr. Cedric Bright
    Dr. Cedric Bright
    Vice Dean for Medical Education and Admissions, Professor of Internal Medicine
  Dr. Althea Maybank
    Dr. Althea Maybank
    Chief Healthy Equity Officer and Senior Vice President, American Medical Association