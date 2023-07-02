Classifying Racism as a Public Health Crisis
As stated by the American Public Health Association, declarations are an important first step to advancing racial equity and justice. In 2018, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, became the first community to declare racism a public health crisis.This panel outlines how we can create a framework to drive changes to health policies, laws and resource allocation.
Lineup
-
Cliff BarnesPartner at Epstein, Becker and Green
-
Michellene DavisPresident & CEO National Medical Fellowships
-
Dr. Cedric BrightVice Dean for Medical Education and Admissions, Professor of Internal Medicine
-
Dr. Althea MaybankChief Healthy Equity Officer and Senior Vice President, American Medical Association