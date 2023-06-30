Childhood Education, Education Inequality and Its Impact on the Workforce
What does it take for every child to thrive? There have been treatises written about this topic and yet we still confront widespread inequities and challenges for Black and Brown children in the United States. Through a conversation with Emmy Award nominated Actor Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary, we will explore this question through the lens of personal experiences.
Sponsored by
Lineup
-
Tyler James WilliamsActor, Abbott Elementary
-
La June Montgomery TabronPresident and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation