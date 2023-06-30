Childhood Education, Education Inequality and its Impact on the Workforce

What does it take for every child to thrive? There have been treatises written about this topic and yet we still confront widespread inequities and challenges for Black and Brown children in the United States. Through a conversation with Emmy Award nominated Actor Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary, we will explore this question through the lens of personal experiences.

Lineup

  • Childhood Education, Education Inequality and its Impact on the Workforce
    Tyler James Williams
    Actor, Abbott Elementary
  • The Movement & Mindset Connection presented by Smartwater Alkaline
    La June Montgomery Tabron
    President and CEO, W.K. Kellogg Foundation