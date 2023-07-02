Champion Black Businesses
We shed light on an important program, Champion Black Businesses, where for the third straight year, ESPN, together with Andscape, the NBA and ABC, use the NBA Finals' stage to spotlight Black-owned businesses and foster sustainable community impact. Joining Champion Black Businesses program participants on stage are Nat Geo's Critter Fixers, entrepreneurs in their own right, to have share insights and their journeys starting new businesses.
Lineup
Jeff Allen & Marissa AllenCookie Society
Dr. Vernard L. Hodges
Dr. Terrance Ferguson