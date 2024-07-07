Centering Black Patients and Stories in Health Care

Centering the lives and stories of Black people and underrepresented groups is not only central to advancing good health care but also serves as a key to addressing health disparities and unlocking pathways to addressing systemic illnesses that plague our communities. Learn from a panel of health related experts on issues that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities and how we can develop meaningful pathways to true inclusion that leads to better health for all of us.