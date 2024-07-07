Centering Black Patients and Stories in Health Care
Centering the lives and stories of Black people and underrepresented groups is not only central to advancing good health care but also serves as a key to addressing health disparities and unlocking pathways to addressing systemic illnesses that plague our communities. Learn from a panel of health related experts on issues that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities and how we can develop meaningful pathways to true inclusion that leads to better health for all of us.
Lineup
Kelly Copes-AndersonGlobal Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Eli Lilly and Company
Pamela S. Allen, M.D.Associate Professor & Chair Carl J. Herzog Chair in Dermatology Director of Residency Program and Cosmetics Chair, OU COM Diversity Alliance Task Force Founder/Director - Mark Allen Everett, MD, Skin of Color Symposium University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Department of Dermatology