Celebrating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disney Parks
A family-style conversation with generations of beloved Black Storytellers explores the inspiring and empowering legacy of Princess Tiana as her story hops from the big screen into the trailblazing new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.
Lineup
-
Carmen SmithSenior Vice President and Executive Creative Development Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP)