Celebrating The Hairs and Hues of Hollywood

Those who create the images and stories across our screens have a profound responsibility in genuinely depicting the depth of the human experience, specifically the Black experience. As we continue to shape a world that celebrates every beautiful color and hue in our community, we need to continue having open conversations about colorism and representation. Join SheaMoisture, Hollywood talent, and other thinkers and voices for a thoughtful and impactful conversation that explores the role Hollywood, brands and media can play to ensure all hues and hair textures are represented and celebrated.

Lineup

    Cara Robinson Sabin
    President of Beauty & Wellbeing Unilever North America & CEO of SheaMoisture
    Coco Jones
    Actress, Singer
    Keisha Senter
    SVP Culture and Impact, Monkeypaw Productions