Building a Magical Legacy: Nurturing Black Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation Through Entertainment

From under the sea to Wakanda and beyond, hear how Disney identifies and collaborates with Black-owned businesses to develop products and opportunities in support of the stories we love. Disney executives will share why they are focused on engaging with Black-owned products and how Black entrepreneurs are contributing to the power and magic of Disney storytelling.

Lineup

    Ron Green
    Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Disney Parks, Experience & Products)
    Carmen Smith
    Senior Vice President of Creative Development and Product at Walt Disney
    Dr. Lisa Williams
    CEO of World of EPI
    Ralph Sagaille
    Director of Supplier Diversity at the Walt Disney Company