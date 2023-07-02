Building a Magical Legacy: Nurturing Black Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation Through Entertainment
From under the sea to Wakanda and beyond, hear how Disney identifies and collaborates with Black-owned businesses to develop products and opportunities in support of the stories we love. Disney executives will share why they are focused on engaging with Black-owned products and how Black entrepreneurs are contributing to the power and magic of Disney storytelling.
Lineup
-
Ron GreenVice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Disney Parks, Experience & Products)
-
Carmen SmithSenior Vice President of Creative Development and Product at Walt Disney
-
Dr. Lisa WilliamsCEO of World of EPI
-
Ralph SagailleDirector of Supplier Diversity at the Walt Disney Company