Broadband and Social Justice
Reliable internet is the most critical on-ramp to the digital economy and yet many are not included. In fact 38 percent of Black households in the rural south do not have broadband access. The discussion will center around the impact of broadband access for Black consumers and Black businesses and how the digital divide must be bridged.
Lineup
Rev. Al SharptonPresident of National Action Network
Derrick JohnsonPresident & CEO of NAACP
Rev. Shavon Arline-BradleyPresident of the National Council of Negro Women
Ron Busby, Sr.President of the U.S. Black Chambers
Melanie CampbellPresident of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Tanya LombardVice President, Head of Multicultural Engagement and Strategic Alliances at AT&T