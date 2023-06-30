Broadband and Social Justice

Broadband and Social Justice

Reliable internet is the most critical on-ramp to the digital economy and yet many are not included. In fact 38 percent of Black households in the rural south do not have broadband access. The discussion will center around the impact of broadband access for Black consumers and Black businesses and how the digital divide must be bridged.

Lineup

    Rev. Al Sharpton
    President of National Action Network
    Derrick Johnson
    President & CEO of NAACP
    Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley
    President of the National Council of Negro Women
    Ron Busby, Sr.
    President of the U.S. Black Chambers
    Melanie Campbell
    President of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
    Tanya Lombard
    Vice President, Head of Multicultural Engagement and Strategic Alliances at AT&T