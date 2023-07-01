Black Investor & Venture Capital Presentation

The most recent banking crisis highlights fractures in the system that disproportionately affect minority investors and venture capitalists. Learn how to become an investor and how to avoid the land mines.

Lineup

  • Black Investor & Venture Capital Presentation
    John Darryl Thompson
    Chief Investment Officer at New Voices Fund
  Monique Idlett-Mosley
    Monique Idlett-Mosley
    Founder and Managing Partner of Reign Venture Capital (RVC)
  Dr. Paul Judge
    Dr. Paul Judge
    Open Opportunity Fund and Managing Partner of Panoramic Ventures
  Dami Osunsanya
    Dami Osunsanya
    Director, Vice President, Open Opportunity Fund
  Lenore Champagne Berine
    Lenore Champagne Berine
    Founder Bright Ventures
    Jetheda Warren Hernandez
    Senior Director, National Minority Supply Development Council
  • Scaling Your Business: Navigating Accelerators Incubators and More
    Aaliyah Haqq
    Chief Operating Officer for the Academy for Advancing Excellence