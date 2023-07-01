Black Investor & Venture Capital Presentation
The most recent banking crisis highlights fractures in the system that disproportionately affect minority investors and venture capitalists. Learn how to become an investor and how to avoid the land mines.
Lineup
-
John Darryl ThompsonChief Investment Officer at New Voices Fund
-
Monique Idlett-MosleyFounder and Managing Partner of Reign Venture Capital (RVC)
-
Dr. Paul JudgeOpen Opportunity Fund and Managing Partner of Panoramic Ventures
-
Dami OsunsanyaDirector, Vice President, Open Opportunity Fund
-
Lenore Champagne BerineFounder Bright Ventures
-
Jetheda Warren HernandezSenior Director, National Minority Supply Development Council
-
Aaliyah HaqqChief Operating Officer for the Academy for Advancing Excellence