Birthing Black Joy: An Intimate Conversation About The Future of Black Maternal Health powered by L'Oréal

As we celebrate 30 Years of Essence Fest, we ground ourselves in the theme of joy and honor Black women as the pillars of our communities. Don’t miss an enlightening conversation with Carol’s Daughter Founder Lisa Price and Mama Glow Founder Latham Thomas as they spotlight the transformative impact of the Love Delivered Initiative. This pioneering partnership is a testament to their dedication to improving Black maternal health. Come, be inspired, and learn more about how their work is birthing black joy!