Beauty That Bonds with Lacy Redway Powered by Shea Moisture

Join SheaMoisture and Celebrity Hairstylist and Education Partner Lacy Redway for an interactive conversation around creating an elevated, festival-ready style for Essence Fest and beyond. SheaMoisture will showcase summer style trends through an immersive experience by Lacy featuring a very special guest, actress and singer songwriter Ryan Destiny, bringing festival style to life while exploring the Beauty That Bonds within the Black community.