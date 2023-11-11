Backstage Pass

The most impactful stylists and designers from the beauty and fashion industries will discuss how they've been able to "break the glass ceiling" within their ventures, becoming their trend. Panelists will highlight how they maintain their creative pursuits, handle when their designs are used, and ways to stay true to their brand on social media.

Lineup

  • Nandi Howard
    Moderator
  • Aleali May
    Fashion Blogger, Model & Sneaker Designer
  • Anifa Mvuemba
    Fashion Designer and Founder & Creative Director of Hanifa