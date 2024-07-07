Authentic Global Storytelling
This panel will introduce you to artists who are actively telling authentic stories throughout the diaspora. From romantic films, to documentaries, to “girlfriend” episodics, these creatives are blazing new trails within the global Black storytelling community. Join us as they share their career journeys, including the pitfalls and the triumphs, and share valuable insights about the industry.
Lineup
Nicole AmarteifioGhanaian-American film director, producer, and screenwriter
Meji Alabi
Nadine IbrahimNigerian Director/Producer and founder of Naila Media