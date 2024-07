Afternoon Cinematics with AT&T Dream In Black

"Color Book” discussion with David Fortune and KevOnStage

In a similar vein to late-night show discussions, Afternoon Cinematics with AT&T Dream In Black

will be an engaging conversation around the making of Color Book, what inspired the father-

son thematic, and David’s journey as a filmmaker. This will be a one-on-one casual yet guided

conversation between KevOnStage and David Fortune.