Affirmative Action, DEI, and Reparations: Where Do We Take the Fight for Racial Justice Now?
Black history banned, ‘wokeness’ criticized, DEI renounced…What are the implications for Black people and other marginalized groups in the United States and what can you do about it?
Lineup
-
Professor Kimberle Crenshawcivil rights advocate, leading scholar of critical race theory and professor at the UCLA School of Law and Columbia Law School)
-
Alphonso DavidPresident & CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum
-
Damon HewittPresident and Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
-
Malia LazuLecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management