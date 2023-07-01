Affirmative Action, DEI, and Reparations: Where Do We Take the Fight for Racial Justice Now?

Affirmative Action, DEI, and Reparations: Where Do We Take the Fight for Racial Justice Now?

Black history banned, ‘wokeness’ criticized, DEI renounced…What are the implications for Black people and other marginalized groups in the United States and what can you do about it?

Lineup

  • Affirmative Action, DEI, and Reparations: Where Do We Take the Fight for Racial Justice Now?
    Professor Kimberle Crenshaw
    civil rights advocate, leading scholar of critical race theory and professor at the UCLA School of Law and Columbia Law School)
  • Announcing a Groundbreaking Professional Development App
    Alphonso David
    President & CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum
  • Affirmative Action, DEI, and Reparations: Where Do We Take the Fight for Racial Justice Now?
    Damon Hewitt
    President and Executive Director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
  • Announcing a Groundbreaking Professional Development App
    Malia Lazu
    Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management