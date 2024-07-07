A Toast with Tabitha Brown Sponsored by Target
We know Tabitha for her humor, relatable wisdom, and refreshing take on food. She is a connector and culture shaper who has shifted how people relate to food, life, and joy. JoinTabitha together with Peabody award winner and former sommelier Stephen Satterfield for a conversation about the newness in food, wine and culture that are inspiring her today.
Lineup
Tabitha BrownEmmy-award winning host, actress, mother, three-time, New York Times bestselling author, multi-NAACP Image Award Winner
Stephen SatterfieldFounder of Whetstone and HONE