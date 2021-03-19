Apollo Theater Presents Its Fifth Bi-annual Women of the World Festival

The Apollo Theater’s fifth bi-annual Women of the World Festival (WOW) highlighting the voices, experiences, and truth of women of all ages will take place this weekend. The virtual festival will be available on apollotheater.org starting Saturday, March 20th through Sunday, March 21st, 2021. You can purchase your festival tickets today.

This message for the festival this year is Black Women Transcending! Guests will be given access to a lineup of music performances, workshops, panels, and conversations. Panilests include award-winning actress Aunjanue Ellis from HBO’S Lovecraft Country, CBS’ The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth, activist Nikki Giovanni, media personality Bevy Smith, motivational speaker Harriette Cole and political and women’s rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. There will be performances by Adeline, Dionne Farris, and more that have yet to be announced.

During the festival, the Apollo theater will have a Live Wire conversation as part of the Apollo series Hazel Scott: The Darling of Cafe Society. This series pays tribute to iconic trailblazers making a difference in the theater’s history. Author of Hazel Scott: The Pioneering Journey of a Jazz Pianist Karen Chilton will host the celebration of Scott featuring special guests Damien Sneed and Camielle Thurman.

Coming back to the festival this year is WOW: Teen Summit, which focuses on gender politics and the impact on young women of color. Spoken-word artist Briana Knight and singer Alyssa Martinez will have a panel moderated by reporter Kay Angrum with community activists Akia S. Callum, Malaysia Freeman, and Hebh Jamal. Audience members are encouraged to take action towards their goals as a collective.

Finally, the festival will end with Apollo Film Presents: ImageNation’s Cocktails & Sol Cinema, featuring short films by women from around the world in different genres of film

To purchase tickets, visit www.apollotheater.org