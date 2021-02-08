The Weeknd Spent $7M Of His Own Money To Make His Super Bowl Halftime Show Happen

Complete with an all-Black choir, firework display, and large group of background dancers sprawled across the field in white bandage masks, this year’s Super Bowl LV headliner, The Weeknd, made sure to place a unique signature on his performance.

Due to COVID restrictions, The Weeknd wasn’t able to have swarms of fans surround him like in years past, but that didn’t stop the singer from including some form of supportive stage presence. The mix of dancers served as a good backdrop for the singer, who broke a longstanding tradition of having special guests during their halftime performances.

The Grammy-award winning singer opened his performance with his hit “Starboy.” He then followed it up with his other smash hits, “The Hills,” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” during which the latter became an instant meme for Twitter:

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd also performed “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears,” “Earned It,” and surprised viewers with a throwback classic from his mixtape House of Balloons, “Glass Table Girls.” During the latter, The Weeknd joined his army of dancers on the field for an ensemble performance, which closed out with “Blinding Lights,” complete with a short firework display to end the set.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)

Man @theweeknd won the damn Super Bowl 🙄🔥👏🏽 — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) February 8, 2021

Generally speaking, The Weeknd received a positive response for what Variety called a “technologically dazzling set” that “lived up to some of the most iconic performances of the past.” The singer paid a pretty penny to make it happen too. Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s, manager told Billboard he spent $7 million of his own money to cover the production costs of his own show.

Immediately after the Halftime Show was complete, songs from The Weeknd’s performance began to climb the charts once again via iTunes so the cost may have been worth it:

#TheWeeknd's "Blinding Lights" its the biggest Hot 100 chart hit of the century (@theweeknd). #SuperBowl — chart data (@chartdata) February 8, 2021

.@theweeknd's "The Hills" has re-entered the top 10 on US iTunes following the #SuperBowl. — chart data (@chartdata) February 8, 2021

If you missed the performance, you can watch it here: