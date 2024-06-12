NBA Star Stephen Curry And Father Dell Debut New Audible Podcast, ‘Heat Check’

Photo Credit: Lachlan Cunningham

Today, Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media has announced Heat Check, the new Audible Original podcast hosted by Stephen and Dell Curry. The new series will be available exclusively on Audible on June 13.

Heat Check brings Stephen and Dell Curry together to tell the story of their iconic family’s journey in sports, told through the lens of this notable father and son duo. The show will also feature conversations about the biggest names and games in NBA history.

“What’s it take to overcome the odds and change the game? That’s at the heart of the warm and revealing conversations between epic NBA sharpshooters—and father and son—Dell and Steph Curry in their Audible Original Heat Check,” Audible’s statement on the upcoming series read. “While Dell laid the groundwork, Steph later delivered a whole new era of jaw-dropping three-pointers from a time previously dominated by flying dunks. In these episodes, we hear how Steph experienced his life’s journey and how Dell saw it play out.”

Listeners will get the inside story on how Stephen went from an underrated prospect to dominating the league as the greatest shooter of all-time. Find out about the ties Stephen shares with LeBron James, who was born in the same hospital in Akron, Ohio, and get the scoop on how Steph was on his way to becoming a New York Knick but ultimately became a legendary Golden State Warrior. But, above all, hear how family is everything for the Currys, and learn what Dell had to sacrifice in order for his children to succeed.

Guest appearances on Heat Check include Stephen’s mother Sonya Curry, Muggsy Bogues, Jeff Austin, and more.