From MVP To VC: Giannis Antetokounmpo Invests In The Future Of Women’s Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t just dominating the hardwood—he’s proving he’s got game off the court too.

The Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time MVP has officially entered the venture capital arena with the launch of Build Your Legacy Ventures (BYL). This new fund is about more than just business — it’s about creating opportunities and driving change, particularly in spaces that don’t always get the spotlight. And Antetokounmpo is kicking things off with his next slam dunk: investing in women’s basketball.

One of the inaugural investments for BYL Ventures is a game-changer: Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 professional women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Designed to elevate women’s basketball with a faster, more dynamic format, the league aligns with Antetokounmpo’s vision of rewriting the playbook in sports and entertainment.

“This fund is not just about capital; it’s about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies,” Antetokounmpo said in a release. “I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed.” With BYL Ventures, he’s not just offering financial backing—he’s opening up his network and providing mentorship to founders, particularly those from underrepresented communities.

Women’s sports have long faced an uphill battle when it comes to visibility and investment. By backing Unrivaled, Antetokounmpo is sending a clear message: it’s time to level the playing field. The league is set to redefine how women’s basketball is viewed, with a focus on innovation, excitement, and opportunities for athletes.

This isn’t Antetokounmpo’s’ first foray into the business world. He’s previously invested in the Milwaukee Brewers, Nashville SC, and even launched his own film production company, Improbable Media. But BYL Ventures represents something bigger—a chance to use his platform to inspire the next generation of changemakers, on and off the court.

For Black women who are consistently driving culture and innovation in every space, seeing someone like Antetokounmpo amplify women’s sports is significant. His investment in Unrivaled doesn’t just represent financial backing; it’s a commitment to making women’s basketball more visible, more respected, and more impactful.

In addition to his investment in Unrivaled, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Build Your Legacy Ventures has also made a seed investment in Candy Funhouse, an online retailer known for its expansive selection of nostalgic and trending sweets. This unexpected move highlights Giannis’ eye for diverse, consumer-focused opportunities that bring joy to everyday moments.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been about more than basketball. Whether it’s leading the Bucks to a championship or building a business empire, his journey is a testament to what can happen when talent meets purpose. BYL Ventures and its first investment in women’s basketball show us that Antetokounmpo isn’t just building a legacy—he’s ensuring that others, especially women, can build theirs too.