A Toast to Black Sports Honors The Game-Changing Women Shaping The Industry

As the sports world turns its attention to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, the Minorities in Sports Business Network (MiS) is seizing the moment to celebrate the powerful Black women reshaping the industry. The exclusive, invite-only A Toast to Black Sports luncheon returns on February 6, 2025, honoring trailblazing women whose leadership, vision, and innovation continue to break barriers in sports management, marketing, media, and ownership.

With this year’s theme, Innovative Women in Sports, the luncheon spotlights women who are not only excelling but also transforming the industry. Among those being recognized are Carmen Green-Wilson, Co-Founder of Play Make Her, known for her branding and marketing expertise with NBA star Chris Paul, and Jennifer King, the first full-time Black female coach in the NFL, currently with the Chicago Bears. King was also a 2024 ESSENCE Black Woman in Sports Honoree.

Their recognition comes at a pivotal time when the sports industry is witnessing increased efforts toward diversity and inclusion. The contributions of Black women in sports have often been overlooked, but events like A Toast to Black Sports are helping to shift the narrative by providing them with well-earned visibility and acknowledgment.

“This year’s theme shines a spotlight on phenomenal Black women driving some of the most memorable moments in sports. Together, we honor their innovation, influence, and excellence,” said founder and CEO of MiS Shaina Wiel.

The event is a space for Black sports professionals to network, build connections, and foster future collaborations. Last year’s honorees included Washington Commanders President Jason Wright and Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren. Their groundbreaking achievements set a precedent for elevating Black professionals in leadership roles within sports organizations.

“A Toast to Black Sports is a tribute to the incredible contributions of these leaders, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve,” Wiel added. “Now in its third year, this luncheon proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of some of the top Black sports executives in the industry.”

This year, A Toast to Black Sports has secured a partnership with Wasserman, a leading sports agency, as its lead sponsor. “This is our third year partnering with and participating in MiS events, and we’re excited to see the evolution,” said Lindsay LaBennett, VP of Impact & Inclusion at Wasserman. “Creating community goes beyond a network—we have to nurture that community and invest in finding moments to celebrate our wins.”

Further elevating the event’s impact, ESSENCE has been announced as the official media partner. “This exciting collaboration underscores our organizations’ shared commitment to celebrating and amplifying the achievements of Black women professionals in sports,” Wiel shared.

By honoring these trailblazing women, the event not only acknowledges their contributions but also paves the way for the next generation of Black women in sports to be inspired and thrive.