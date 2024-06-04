5 Reasons We Love Monica McNutt

Monica McNutt is a gem. The basketball analyst and reporter is making headlines due to her spirited debate with fellow sports analyst Stephen A. Smith and his sentiments about the culture within the WNBA. The conversation began with a mention of Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s foul on Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark in last week’s WNBA match up. Not long after, the conversation pivoted to Smith, and his coverage of the women’s sports throughout the years.
“Stephen A, respectfully, with your platform, you could’ve been doing this three years ago, if you wanted to,” says McNutt on the question of who covers women’s sports more than First Take. “You know you’re my guy, Stephen A. I’m talking to you. I’m talking to you. Don’t do that. I’m talking to you about the power that you have.”
The spirited conversation left Smith speechless, a rare occurrence for the passionate and theatrical sports commentator. Nonetheless, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the PG County native. Keep reading for five reasons we’re rooting for Monica McNutt.
She’s Not New To This, She’s True To This.
As a sports commentator, McNutt is taking her experience from on the court to her role as a sports commentator. She’s had a meteoric rise in media, serving as an analyst, host, reporter and radio voice for ESPN and MSG Networks.
She’s passionate about women’s sports.
Prior to seeing her face during New York Knicks games giving us the play-by-play, McNutt formerly played college basketball as a guard for the Georgetown Hoyas from 2007-2010.
She’s all about representation.
If her exchange with Smith didn’t signify it, McNutt is a firm believer that representation matters. Sports media largely still remains white and male, and she joins but a small list of Black women commentating on sports within the media space. In fact a 2021 report from the Associated Press Sports Editors found that while Black men hold 10.7 percent of reporter positions, Black women hold just 1.1 percent.
She embraces her natural hair.
In an interview with The Cut, McNutt cited that one of her biggest inspirations in sports media was Jemele Hill, who showed up authentically as herself, sporting her natural hair. Whether she’s on the court or live on the camera, you’ll see her rocking her signature natural curls.
She gives back to her community.
In addition to her contributions to the world of sports, she’s also nurturing the next generation of women’s basketball players through Grow Our Game, a nonprofit organization that helps little girls build confidence in themselves through basketball.