Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted On Felony Murder Charges

Atlanta police are currently asking for help locating rapper YFN Lucci, who they have identified as a suspect in a murder.

According to the Atlanta Journal–Constitution, YFN Lucci (real name Rayshawn Bennett) is wanted on murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and a weapons charge.

The crime in question is a shooting that occurred on Dec. 10 which resulted in the death of 28-year-old James Adams. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta. Another unidentified victim arrived later at a nearby fire fire station with a gunshot wound, according to AJC, but survived his injuries. Authorities believe the two shootings are connected.

Bennett is signed to Think Its A Game Entertainment, an imprint of Warner Records. He’s collaborated with artists like Meek Mill, Migos and 2 Chainz. Bennett is widely known as the one-and-off again boyfriend of Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter. The pair recently rekindled their relationship and were seen together at Carter’s 22nd birthday party.

Two other suspects allegedly involved with the crime were arrested in Miami and charged for their suspected role in the shooting. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to Bennett’s whereabouts.