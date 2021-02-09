Michelle Obama Is Launching A Children’s Show On Netflix

Michelle Obama announced on Tuesday that she will be launching a new children’s show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi, focusing on healthy eating for children. The former First Lady took to Twitter to unveil the news that the show will premiere on Netflix on March 16.

“I’m excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world,” Mrs. Obama wrote in her tweet.

I'm beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I'll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

She also shared that the new show is in collaboration with the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) “to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home.”

Currently serving as an honorary chair for PHA, Obama will star in the show as the main character while also serving as an executive producer. The show will feature Obama as a supermarket owner along with two puppets, named Waffles and Mochi. The trio are on the road to become chefs while teaching the young viewers the importance of incorporating wellness into their lifestyle.

According to a tweet from Strong Black Lead, the titular puppets “come from the land of frozen foods,” but with the help of Obama, they are gearing up to “blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world.”

They come from the land of frozen foods and with the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world. pic.twitter.com/kdocUlLDZO — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 9, 2021

The premise of the show mirrors Obama’s previous national advocacy to prevent childhood obesity during her time as First Lady. Her time in the White House championed the “Let’s Move!” campaign, healthy eating platforms, and initiatives to provide families with access to affordable foods.

Waffles + Mochi is the first preschool series and latest project of Higher Ground Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.