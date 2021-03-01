Meghan Markle Calls Time As A Royal ‘Almost Unsurvivable’ In Upcoming Interview With Oprah

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This coming Sunday, we’ll see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sit down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive CBS Primetime Special.

In a first look at the interview, Winfrey speaks with a pregnant Markle about how no topics are off-limits during the conversation. Leaning into that, the former daytime talk show host delves into Markle’s time as The Duchess of Sussex, asking: “Were you silent or were you silenced?”

We’ll also see Prince Harry discuss his late mother, Princess Diana, during the sitdown. Expressing a sense of relief that he’s able to be by his wife’s side through these tough times, Harry shares how he couldn’t imagine what it must have been like for his mother to deal with the scrutiny of the public alone. “At least we have each other,” he shares.

Last week, while on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Prince Harry described the British press as “toxic” and harmful to his mental health, saying he knew he needed to do the right thing for his family when he and Markle denounced their royal titles last year.

After that interview, Gayle King spoke on CBS This Morning about Winfrey’s special with the pair, saying, “It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done.”

Just last month, Buckingham Palace announced Meghan and Harry won’t be returning to their royal titles. The pair will also not be able to participate in any royal activities involving their charities in the U.K. and Harry will be stripped of his titular military appointments since he is not a part of the working members within the Royal family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” the statement read.

This is not the first time Winfrey has met with the royal couple; in May 2018, she attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle. They also stay in the same Montecito neighborhood in California where the couple moved last summer.

The two-hour primetime specials airs Sunday, March 7, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET on CBS.